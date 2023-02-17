Update #14 v0.82.2 Patch

v0.82.2 Release Notes
Special thanks to our community member, mr.kitty, for quickly discovering and reporting many of the inconsistencies in the card text/ability and bugs that were fixed in this patch.
- Fixed the "Warcry: +X/+X until start of turn" abilities for all units so that it can now be used on the first turn. Previously, the effect was applied at start of battle for wolves and satyrs, but then wore off immediately at the start of their turn (as expected) without having had a chance to be utilized. Note: Watch out for wolves! I recommend approaching maps from the vertical ends to avoid getting ambushed and chomped up.
- Fixed the "Inflict Remove Equipment" for all units which was, instead, removing buffs.
- Fixed Invoke Elemental spell so that it can now be undone after being cast to test different tiles for different elements since this is known, not hidden information.
- Fixed Turn Back Time spell so that it now correctly heals all allies instead of just 1 ally.
- Fixed Bloom spell so that it no longer applies double buffs to plants. Also fixed targeting so it cannot be cast on obstacle plants, such as wheat.
- Fixed Purify so that it now correctly removes debuffs.
- Adjusted gold costs of all the cards for the shops, fixing, among other things, the 0 cost Celestial Thunderstrike card.
- Fixed Bard’s new remove debuff ability so that it now works as expected.
- Changed the duration of Inflict Vulnerable (All) from "until end of their turn" to "until end of turn".
- Fixed Melt spell so that it now works properly according to its card text.
- Fixed bug where the Dance with the Devil all-star team couldn’t be played because it illegally contained two Incubus (which were changed to guardians). I replaced one * Incubus with a Shadow.
- Fixed bug with Soothsayer’s psychic attack range and his card draw ability.
- Fixed bug with Fairy Queen’s psychic attack range.
- Celestial Thunderstrike now deals shock damage.
- Fixed bug where player was prompted to choose biome after completing a battle in battle mode having just returned to title screen from an adventure.
- Fixed bug where Meditate spell was causing a stack overflow (Thanks DogSoC)
