[Ver 1.2.14170] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Increase the amount by which reputation is increased during persuasion.
- Increase the amount by which Like and Love are increased by gifts.
- Relaxed SP consumption of some skills.
- Added more types of magic balls.
- Inviting new Sensei.
- Slightly shortened the cultivation time of fruits.
- Reduced the number of materials required for some constructions.
- Added some marks to be synthesized.
- Increased TP earned in certain dungeon.
- Adjustment of the Monster Book function.
- Corrected unidentified item names (English version only).
- Corrected mark descriptions (English version only).
- Adjustment of UI layout (when using SteamDeck)
Changed files in this update