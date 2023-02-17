 Skip to content

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 17 February 2023

[Ver 1.2.14170] Update Info

Share · View all patches · Build 10572580 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Increase the amount by which reputation is increased during persuasion.
  • Increase the amount by which Like and Love are increased by gifts.
  • Relaxed SP consumption of some skills.
  • Added more types of magic balls.
  • Inviting new Sensei.
  • Slightly shortened the cultivation time of fruits.
  • Reduced the number of materials required for some constructions.
  • Added some marks to be synthesized.
  • Increased TP earned in certain dungeon.
  • Adjustment of the Monster Book function.
  • Corrected unidentified item names (English version only).
  • Corrected mark descriptions (English version only).
  • Adjustment of UI layout (when using SteamDeck)

