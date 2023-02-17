Patch 0.0.3 | Control Settings, Sound Update

Hi everyone,

Here is another little update.

0.0.3 Patch Notes:

Added Control Settings:

You can now rebind your keys and adjust your Mouse Sensitivity and invert your mouse

Updated Sound:

Sounds now get occluded by walls and floors.

Adjusted several sound values like volume, reverb, range

I also adjusted the Voice Values, please give me some feedback how you like the changes, you shouldnt be able to hear each other over the whole map now

Bug Fixes:

made some more changes to the AI in hopes that the ghost will stop camping in certain situations

some more changes to try to fix the dupe bugs

some more changes to the graphics and graphics settings in hopes of increasing FPS

when the Pause Menu gets closed it now properly closes all submenus like the settings, if they were open

Thats it for this patch!

If you encounter any bugs, feel free to report them in the steam discussions or join me and the others over at discord.

You can see the current game version in the main menu's bottom right corner.

If Steam doesn't update the game automatically, just restart Steam and the game should start updating.

If you have trouble joining a server, the host probably hasn't updated the game yet.

Thanks for playing and have fun!

Beepbep

Manic Mice