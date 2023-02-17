 Skip to content

Last Kids on Earth: Hit the Deck! update for 17 February 2023

Full Release 1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Last Kids on Earth: Hit the Deck! has officially graduated from Early Access and is now fully released! Play from more than 400 unique cards and embark on over 30 quests that follow the events of the first book. Create your own cards for each character, and challenge yourself with new difficulty levels!

