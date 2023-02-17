The Last Kids on Earth: Hit the Deck! has officially graduated from Early Access and is now fully released! Play from more than 400 unique cards and embark on over 30 quests that follow the events of the first book. Create your own cards for each character, and challenge yourself with new difficulty levels!
Last Kids on Earth: Hit the Deck! update for 17 February 2023
Full Release 1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
