Version 1.517: Reworking Shifts for Cleaner Fights & Smoother Movement

Share · View all patches · Build 10572506 · Last edited 17 February 2023 – 04:06:04 UTC by Wendy

Hey all!

This version reworks shifting to make fights cleaner and movement smoother. There are two big changes:

You can no longer fire your gun while shifting (cleaner fights) We get shift charges far more often (smoother movement)

Previously, players could shoot and shift at the same time. And good players realised that you could spam shifts every fight and be almost impossible to hit. This made fights quite messy. But now, players must make a tactical choice of when to shoot and when to shift, and use shifts to reposition themselves next to cover before they attack.

Another upside is we can all have way more shifts, as there is no risk of people spamming them during fights anymore. So movement in general is a lot faster, and no longer needs annoying penalties to discourage shifting in combat either. So shift as much as you like! (Just do it smart while in combat).

Other highlights this version are a new warmup mode (with random skills instead of guns), new zombie betting (where you can bet multiple times per round), and we no longer lose our Kill Reward cash when we die.

As always feedback on Steam or Discord is welcome.

Enjoy!

--- SHIFTING REWORK ---

You can no longer shoot while shifting (skills still work though)

Players take 20% less damage while shifting

Shift charges restore faster (every 0.8s), and don't recharge slower in combat

Shift charges no longer get smaller if you use too many of them or during combat

--- GAMEPLAY CHANGES ---

Dying no longer loses your kill reward. To get a higher kill reward, stay alive during overtime to get a 2x speed boost not available to zombies.

Zombie Betting awards more XP and allows for multiple bets per round, making it a good source of farm for zombies (and a bit of a rubberband mechanic).

The Final 6 Leaderboard no longer gives XP, it just gives 5/10/15/20/25/30 score per round.

Players move 10% faster

In survival mode you get 2 missions per round instead of 1

--- GENERAL CHANGES ---

Survival difficulty modifiers are now all immediately available (to DLC owners). You no longer need to unlock them 1 at a time.

The Deluxe DLC gives 2x rewards to daily challenges instead of 4x. However it now also doubles the coins you get from round wins and level ups.

Daily challenges now completely reset every day at 0:00 UTC.

Daily challenges now give a flat 150 kill coins each (600 total), instead of 50/100/150/200 (500 total).

Warmup Round now gives players a single level 4 SKILL instead of weapon.

--- WEAPON CHANGES ---

Reload times are 20% faster.

Weapon swapping times are 20% faster.

Buffed sniper range by 10%.

--- CHEMICAL CHANGES ---

Chemicals placed into the map once again last for 10 mins instead of 2 mins.

Warp Field now costs $5000 instead of $4000

--- SKILL CHANGES ---