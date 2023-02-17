 Skip to content

Carth Playtest update for 17 February 2023

Carth Alpha 1.94

Share · View all patches · Build 10572491 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

~Fixed issue with clothing and hair pieces internal naming out of order
~Added new hairs for male and female
~Options Menu Now Working Correctly
~Huge multiplayer Overhaul
~Huge Back end Overhaul

