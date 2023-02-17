Icarus Week Sixty Three Update | Thumper fixes and changes to address exploits

Week Sixty Three brings improvements to last week's new deployable, the Thumper, and some small QoL fixes to crop plots, dropships and more.

A hotfix addressing a mission blocker caused by changes to our voxels was pushed Monday, and we’ve followed that up with changes to map icons, audio, exploits and more.

We’re also seeking more feedback and examples of dropship respawning occurring in voxels, trees and other locations that prevent you from being able to move.

Jump in and have a read.

Thumper Fixes and Tweaks

We’ve focused this week on making some tweaks and changes to the new ore-regenerating Thumper device.

The first of these fixes was included in the hotfix we pushed Monday, which addressed the mission ‘Deep Vein: Extraction’ being blocked. Because of the change to how we ‘destroy’ voxels, the mission was interpreting this data incorrectly, leading to a mission step being assumed ‘incomplete' and preventing players from completing the mission. This has now been remedied and the mission will progress as intended.

Other fixes include a tweak to the map icon to make it more readable and a cleanup when logging in again.

Thumpers deployed in caves will now also trigger worms correctly, and more audio has been added. We’ve also added an option in the menu to disable screen shake, as some players found the effects too disruptive.

In order to correct a small exploit some players discovered, we’ve now prevented the Thumper from being able to be turned on while in water. While very clever, this removed any risk associated with using it. Additionally, the weight will also mean it is too heavy to be placed on top of any building pieces and will destroy them when placed there.

QoL improvements

We’ve also added some other small Quality of Life improvements, with more work to do on some others.

Crop Plots previously were not detecting outdoors/greenhouses correctly and therefore provided incorrect buff/stat values. This has now been fixed, and Crop Plots should act as intended when provided with the right environments.

Mission Reward Dropships will now attempt to spawn closer to players also, as the current spread was outside our intended range. There are a bunch more fixes you can also find in the detailed change log below.

One of these improvements is to Dropship Spawner positioning, where we’ve had multiple reports of players landing in trees, voxels or on cliff edges. This prevents them from being able to leave the dropship and blocks their progress. We’re expecting this week’s changes will have alleviated those issues, but we’re still wanting feedback and examples/screenshots of where this has failed, so we can address them and implement more robust fixes that eradicate the cause.

Changelog 1.2.38.107702

Fixed

Updated in-world tooltips to show the fillable resource color (eg blue for water, green for fuel, white for oxygen)

Explicitly clear the frost affect when Cold and FrostBite modifiers are removed rather than running the blend weights again

Force two decimal places on UI temperature display

CARAPACE: Added unlock flag to mission (in addition to currently being granted during mission steps), so it will show the indicator on prospect selection screen

Fixed a typo in mission dialogue

Re-setting the local selected character before attempting to retry joining session. This should fix the issue with auto-retries failing

Added logging within the User Interface to see whether or not menus are recorded as being shown when they're not visible, thus disabling the mouse input on death screen

Fixed the logging so it doesn't spam every frame

Fixed error caused by player leaving during an AI spawn check

Fixed combo widget crash when the selected value doesn't exist

Actors outside the world bounds during generation will now be assigned the closest generated level as their owner

Black Wolf Knife is now correctly repaired by Black Wolf Teeth

Add ProjectionLocation component to Caveworm loot drop sack to fix the widget being offset due to initial spawn offset

ICESTORM: Fixed visual bug that would reset the mission progress of the device activation step

Improved drop ship spawn point selection (tied to large AI navmesh, custom EQS with 5 point trace)

Fixed Roasted Vegetables modifier using ProjectileDamage instead of BaseProjectileDamage

Add DT Validation to modifier states to catch non-Base stat usage

Fixed logging always showing as white colour instead of colours based on error codes

Remove Durable trait from Shengong Canteen to match other water vessels

Fix Shengong Canteen weighing 100g when it should be 1000g

Fixing missing Fillable Type data from Larkwell Canteen

Adding initial color selection functionality to Portable Beacon. Disabled while UX is being worked out

Spawn mission reward ships closer to players

Zero post process blend weights for cold/heat to when dead

REMNANT: Fixed case where scans could be marked as incomplete after a relog

Fixed issue where unmined voxels that had been regenerated weren't updating for clients until mined/damaged

Added new gamplay setting to disable camera shake

Decrease opacity of Thumpers search area map icon

Fixed Thumper SearchArea map element not being cleaned up correctly after a prospect reload.

Tweaked colour of Thumper Map Icon.

Thumper now uses correct map icon row

Added VFX and placeholder audio to Thumper damage deactivation event

Reversing sizemograph animation so it spins the correct way

Added UnsupportedDeployable weight option, which ensures the deployable is not supported by any building pieces by setting a very very high weight. - Changed Thumper deployable weight to UnsupportedDeployable

Prefer dropship spawn point closest to the drop ship beacon when calling dropship via beacon

Fix an issue with cursor focus in the Report An Issue popup (irony) when retroactively editing

Prevented Hedgehog defense structures from having their mesh set to their destructible mesh if it wasn't configured, this prevents them turning invisible below half health

Updated OLY level blueprint to remove references to old persistent level data in WorldData struct

Fix an issue where crop plots placed on a floor did not register as outdoors

Ensure orbital transport pod spawn position is correctly replicated to clients

Fixed error message popup on title screen not appearing

Added loading screen to show when attempting to auto-rejoin a server after losing connection via error 65

The thumper now doesnt allow activation when within a cave or water

Adding thumper electric shutdown audio, warning alarm and sonar pulse and blueprint info

Re-enabled Thumper activation in caves. Thumper should now correctly spawn cave worms and land sharks within caves.

Added cheat to mine all voxels in a radius around player

Added Thumper map icon to datatable

Adjustment to thumper warning and placement. Re adding sounds to BP

Set durability on Orbital Exchange Interface (now correctly takes damage and can be repaired)

Removed incorrect FactionMission.Blocker gameplay tag from communications boards

Fixed scan mission radars acting like normal radars.

Fixed an issue with water pump components not activating correctly sometimes

Clamp greenhouse benefits for crops to +50%

Changed the way greenhouse buffs and indoor debuffs are applied to crops

Fixed short range radio tooltip not appearing when highlighted, also fixed tooltips for other future communication deployables

Dynamic quest "Crazed Creature" now teathers to its spawn point so it doesnt stray far from its icon.

Fixed auto-retry join server load overlay not appearing

Fixed auto-retry join server crash

Fix some wall torches do not show as sheltered when inside

Player dropships now topple any large trees in the way when landing

Added settings option to change display gamma / brightness

Reduced radius in which dropship topples trees in landing zone 500->275

