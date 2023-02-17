-
Adjusted one of the Memory Wraith's attacks to target a single ally, rather than the entire party.
-
Fixed bugs on some bosses which would result in them gaining an unfair number of turns if the battle went on for too long.
8-Bit Adventures 2 update for 17 February 2023
Update for February 17th
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update