8-Bit Adventures 2 update for 17 February 2023

Update for February 17th

Build 10572396

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Adjusted one of the Memory Wraith's attacks to target a single ally, rather than the entire party.

  • Fixed bugs on some bosses which would result in them gaining an unfair number of turns if the battle went on for too long.

