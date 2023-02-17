CCIA Full Build Release!

After SEVERAL Years, We are pleased to announce that we are finally releasing CCIA's FULL AND FINAL major update. From here on out any updates will be bug fixes and creator add-ons meaning there are more creators to come in the future so stay tuned. as well as on Friday, February 17 at 4:30 PM PST SgtSalamander will be Speedrunning CCIA on twitch to set the base record to get CCIA recognized as an official speed-runnable game.