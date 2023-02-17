 Skip to content

TAISHO x ALICE: HEADS & TAILS update for 17 February 2023

[Update record for February 16, 2023]

Fixed a problem dependent on user environment.
The program has been enhanced again to address an issue where achievements may not be unlocked in some user environments.

