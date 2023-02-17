 Skip to content

Frigore update for 17 February 2023

Frigore - BETA access update v2.1

Hello everyone ! I hope every single one of you are doing great !

This weeks update consist of major changes to the game and we are almost ready to switch to the RPG element i have been working for a long time. This weeks update includes the following :

  • Completely changed the zombie skins/reworked
  • Changed zombie animations
  • Reworked surface with proper sound effects/footsteps
  • Made zombies walk slower with new animations
  • Remastered the dynamic weather, staring day and cycling through night
  • Ambience to day/evening/night sounds added
  • Ambience music during gameplay added
  • Added rigid-bodies to dead zombies and changed some gravity settings
  • Buffed the pistol from 30 to 40 base damage
  • Small graphics changes for better visuals

Until next update , expect to see the new gun and a more expanded area with objectives !

Take care everyone :)

