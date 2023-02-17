Frigore - BETA access update v2.1
Hello everyone ! I hope every single one of you are doing great !
This weeks update consist of major changes to the game and we are almost ready to switch to the RPG element i have been working for a long time. This weeks update includes the following :
- Completely changed the zombie skins/reworked
- Changed zombie animations
- Reworked surface with proper sound effects/footsteps
- Made zombies walk slower with new animations
- Remastered the dynamic weather, staring day and cycling through night
- Ambience to day/evening/night sounds added
- Ambience music during gameplay added
- Added rigid-bodies to dead zombies and changed some gravity settings
- Buffed the pistol from 30 to 40 base damage
- Small graphics changes for better visuals
Until next update , expect to see the new gun and a more expanded area with objectives !
Take care everyone :)
