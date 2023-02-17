Frigore - BETA access update v2.1

Hello everyone ! I hope every single one of you are doing great !

This weeks update consist of major changes to the game and we are almost ready to switch to the RPG element i have been working for a long time. This weeks update includes the following :

Completely changed the zombie skins/reworked

Changed zombie animations

Reworked surface with proper sound effects/footsteps

Made zombies walk slower with new animations

Remastered the dynamic weather, staring day and cycling through night

Ambience to day/evening/night sounds added

Ambience music during gameplay added

Added rigid-bodies to dead zombies and changed some gravity settings

Buffed the pistol from 30 to 40 base damage

Small graphics changes for better visuals

Until next update , expect to see the new gun and a more expanded area with objectives !

Take care everyone :)