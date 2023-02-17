Update Note - 2/17

What’s up, folks!

In this update, we added new Challenge Events and new item - Spiritual Seal in [Spiritual Assault], and adjusted several Spiritual Jades and Spiritual Ascensions. Meanwhile, 3 new General Spiritual Blessings are available right now, with multiple changes in existing Spiritual Blessings, Ascensions, and Talents.

On the other hand, the Update Roadmap 2023 is released. In this year, Gunfire Reborn will keep being better with more new contents - New Heroes, New Weapons, and New Mode, which already under full development. Out next paid DLC will be launched in the Q2, and we are working on the polish of New Heroes and New Weapons in it, so that it could reach a satisfying quality. Please look forward to it!

Spiritual Blessing

New General Spiritual Blessings:

[Counterviolence]: +1x CritX. Weapon DMG has a 50% chance to become a Crit Hit.

[Skilled Trick]: Every time you use the Weapon Skill, +20% Lucky Shot Chance for 10s (up to 10 stacks).

[Armed Caster]: +50% Skill DMG for every 1x CritX of the held weapon.

Spiritual Blessing Adjustments

[Ultimate Firearm]

Old: There's a 75% chance to drop an [enhanced] weapon

New: There's a 75% chance to drop an [Enhanced] weapon with at least 1 Exclusive Inscription.

Old: Obtain a random elemental effect upon dealing DMG, and convert all negative Elemental Effects applied to the hero to bonus with opposite effects.

New: When inflicting an Elemental Effect to the enemy, there is a 100% chance to inflict all Elemental Effects (CD: 2s). Convert all negative Elemental Effects applied to the hero to bonus with opposite effects.

Spiritual Assault

Optimizations:

While interacting with [Peddler], [Craftsman], and [Mysterious Chest], players are immune to all DMG and CC, and cannot deal any DMG to enemies as well.

New Mechanism - Spiritual Seal:

[Spiritual Seal] is a consumable item with various effects when activated. Players can bring 1 [Spiritual Seal] at a time.

[Spiritual Seal] can be acquired by defeating enemies, and there is a chance that it can be purchased from [Peddler].

When a [Spiritual Seal] is picked up, press “G” on keyboard or hold “X” on controller to use it.

Spiritual Seal Effects:

[Perishing Snap]: Instantly defeat all normal enemies in the area and acquire their EXP automatically.

[Aqua Protection]: All players recover to full HP and become invincible for 20s.

[Swift Charge]: +100% Movement Speed for all players for 20s. Nearby normal enemies will be defeated instantly for the duration.

[Freezing Spell]: All enemies will be frozen for 10s.

[Spray Feast]: +100% Weapon DMG and no ammo consumption for all players for 20s.

[Unlimited Mana]: The Primary Skill cooldown of all players is 0 for 20s.

New Challenge Events:

Get ready before the Challenge Event starts. EXP, copper, buns and other rewards can be obtained during the challenge. Extra scrolls can be obtained when the challenge is successful. However there will be no punishment for failing the challenge.

Some rewards will drop nearby the player as the crystal loot when the challenge is finished.

[Dragon Treasure]: A [Dragon Qian] that run around in the field will spawn. Defeat it to win the challenge.

[Dragon Hunt]: Multiple [Dragon Qian] will spawn and run around in the field. Defeat certain amount of [Dragon Qian] to win the challenge.

Spiritual Jade Adjustments:

[Air Surfer]

Old: You can jump 1 more time in mid-air.

New: You can jump 1 more time in mid-air. +50% Weapon and Skill DMG, -50% DMG taken while in the air.

Old: +2 Revive Chance.

New: +2 Revive Chance. When your EXP Level is over 30, +100% Weapon and Skill DMG for each Essence Revive.

Old: Every time you revive a teammate or yourself, +15% Weapon and Skill DMG and +3% Movement Speed for 180s (up to 10 stacks).

New: Every time you revive a teammate or yourself, +20% Weapon and Skill DMG and +10% Movement Speed for 180s (up to 10 stacks).

Old: Release an Elemental pulse every time you reload.

New: Release all 3 Elemental Pulses every time you reload.

Old: Upon killing (or assisting on kill) an enhanced monster, you obtain their enhanced effects, which lasts for some time. Different enhanced effects will be applied at the same time.

New: Upon killing (or assisting on kill) an enhanced monster, you obtain their enhanced effects, which lasts for some time. Different enhanced effects will be applied at the same time while the same effect can be stacked, up to 3 stacks.

Old: You will not be killed when your HP is reduced to 0. Instead, you will enter a 10-second Fake Death state. Killing any enemy within this duration will end the state and make you Invulnerable for 3 seconds. (CD: 180s)

New: You will not be killed when your HP is reduced to 0. Instead, you will enter a 10-second Fake Death state. Killing any enemy within this duration will end the state and make you Invulnerable for 3 seconds. (CD: 45s)

Old: +100 Max HP, +100 Max Armor/Shield. Reduce the bonus by 2% every time you level up. The effect cannot drop below 0.

New: +100 Max HP, +100 Max Armor/Shield. Reduce the bonus by 1% every time you level up. The effect cannot drop below 0.

Old: +15% Hurtle DMG for 5s upon casting Hurtle (up to 10 stacks).

New: +25% Hurtle DMG for 10s upon casting Hurtle (up to 10 stacks).

Old: +100% auto pick up range.

New: +300% auto pick up range.

Old: Instantly revive downed teammates within 10m upon casting Primary Skill (CD: 15s).

New: Instantly revive downed teammates within 25m upon casting Primary Skill (CD: 15s).

Spiritual Blessing Adjustments:

[Elemental Amplifier]

Old: +100% Total Elemental DMG but cannot inflict Elemental Effect with weapon anymore.

New: +125% Total Elemental DMG, -50% Elemental Effect Chance for your weapon.

[Elemental Prohibition]

Old: +100% Total Normal DMG but cannot deal Elemental DMG anymore.

New: +125% Total Normal DMG, -50% Elemental DMG.

Hero

Ascension Adjustments:

[Crown Prince]

The max level of [Advanced Shield] is reduced to 1.

Old: After casting Energy Orb, +30%/60%/90% Shield recharge speed and -30%/60%/90% Shield recharge delay for 6/6/20s. (Lv3) The recharge cannot be interrupted once started.

New: After casting Energy Orb, +60% Shield recharge speed, -60% Shield recharge delay and the recharge cannot be interrupted for 6s.

[Qing Yan]

The max level of [Nova Shockwave] is reduced to 1.

Old: +5/10/15 max Armor for 8/9/10s for each enemy killed. When your armor breaks, release a nova shockwave that deals [max Armor 25/35/50] DMG to surrounding enemies.

New: +10 max Armor for 9s for each enemy killed. When your armor breaks, release a nova shockwave that deals [max Armor 50] DMG to surrounding enemies.

Old: The first 3/4/5 shots after reloading consume no ammo and deal +30%/60%/100% weapon DMG with an additional +20%/30%/40% Lucky Shot chance.

New: +30%/60%/100% weapon DMG and +20%/30%/40% Lucky Shot chance when the magazine is full . The first 3/4/5 shots after reloading consume no ammo.

Talent Adjustments:

Optimized the mechanism of [Lei Luo’s] Talent - [Gifted Man] “During the Fatal Current, Chain Lightning does not cost Secondary Skill uses”. Now [Chain Lightning] can be properly cast when there is no Secondary Skill use.

Weapon

Optimized the Exclusive Inscription of [Hexagon]: Shield retraction fires 3 powerful shots, but they no longer seek enemies. DMG bonus can work properly on these powerful shots.

VFX&Motion

Optimized the display of fire ball from Fiery enhancement when Special Effect is low.

Stage

Now in Reincarnation difficulties, there is a chance that the options related to enhanced scrolls and enhanced weapons appear in [Mysterious Chest].

Optimized the deployment of Demonic Aura in [Reincarnation 8] solo and [Lone Wolf].

Sound

Optimized the sound effect of [Dragon Qian] vault event.

Optimized the UI sound at the main menu.

Optimized the sound effect of reward selection in Spiritual Assault.

UI

Now you can customize the name of Spirit Concentrator plan, and add/delete the plan.

Add the minimap icon for crystal loot.

Optimized the icon of Mysterious Jokul.

Optimized the Spiritual Ascension selection UI.

Optimized the game mode selection - certain game mode selections (Difficulty/Lone Wolf settings) will no longer reset every time the game is launched.

Others

Add the misbehavior report function. Players can now report other player’s offensive language and ID.

Bug Fix

Fixed an issue that[Lone Wolf] is available in multiplayer.

Fixed an issue that the Spiritual Blessing [Weapon Mastery] is not in effect in most situations.

Fixed an issue that [Lei Luo’s] Ascension [Magical Supply] does not work properly when using Injectors.

Fixed an issue that [Lei Luo’s] Ascension [Thunder Nemesis] cannot properly hit Abyssal Serpent.

Fixed an issue that the Lv3 exclusive effect of [Lei Luo’s] Ascension [Heart of Battle] does not work properly.

Fixed an issue that [Xing Zhe’s] skill [Soul Strike] does not Crit Hit properly.

Fixed an issue that [Crown Prince’s] skill [Energy Orb] cannot freeze [Kappa] when it hovers in mid-air.

Fixed an issue that the VFX of Spiritual Blessings [Elemental Orb] does not display in the right location.

Fixed an issue that Spiritual Ascension [Be Right Back] may be triggered improperly.

Fixed an issue that the unlock progression of achievement [Spiritual Jade] is improper.

Fixed the stuck grounds in certain stages.

Fixed an issue that loots cannot be obtained properly in certain stages.

Fixed an issue that in a certain place of [Longling Tomb - Stage 4], monsters may not spawn properly.

Fixed an issue that [Elite Catfish Warrior] may charge out of the map.

Fixed an issue that monster may not enter the stage properly in [Hyperborean Jokul - Stage 1]

Fixed an issue that under certain circumstances, the drop obtain may be delayed.

Fixed an issue that when player level is max, talent panel cannot be skipped properly after the game is finished.

Fixed an issue that the Shortest Clearance Time record in player info may get lost.

Fixed an issue that the UI does not display properly in the preparation phase of Spiritual Assault.

Fixed an issue that the talent prompts display improper under ultra-wide resolution.]

Fixed an issue that Spiritual Blessing [Eye of Providence] does not work properly in [Lone Wolf].

