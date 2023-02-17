I have went through the entire game to replace and enhance music and audio for a more immersive experience. Visual transitions between and on scenes have also been improved! Watch for a few small patch updates in March for additional scene and sound design upgrades.
Sword of Wonder: It's Good to be a King update for 17 February 2023
Audio Overhaul and Smoother Visual Transitions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
