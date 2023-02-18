 Skip to content

LuPR: Lunar Post Recruit update for 18 February 2023

Release v2.0.9 Changelog

Build 10572035

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is 2.0.8 to 2.0.9

Additions

  • Challenge games show and track progress against each challenge

Changes

  • Model updates
  • AI don't keep empty weapons armed
  • Hold the grenade points come more slowly
  • Hold the grenade points make sound
  • Door sound volume reduced
  • AI system gutted and replaced

Fixes

  • Close combat with AI works significantly better
  • B-hole specialty factions can complete all challenges without issue
  • B-hole works during slow-motion mode
  • AI don't stare you down from a distance... creepers
  • AI much smarter during Capture the Phone mode
  • Fixed movement statistics
  • Many small things

