Release v2.0.9 Changelog

This is 2.0.8 to 2.0.9
Additions
- Challenge games show and track progress against each challenge
Changes
- Model updates
- AI don't keep empty weapons armed
- Hold the grenade points come more slowly
- Hold the grenade points make sound
- Door sound volume reduced
- AI system gutted and replaced
Fixes
- Close combat with AI works significantly better
- B-hole specialty factions can complete all challenges without issue
- B-hole works during slow-motion mode
- AI don't stare you down from a distance... creepers
- AI much smarter during Capture the Phone mode
- Fixed movement statistics
- Many small things
