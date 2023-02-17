 Skip to content

Plumpy Uprising update for 17 February 2023

Early Access is Live

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Plumpy Uprising is now out in Early Access! This game has been a labor of love for us, as we bring together what we love about roguelike and tower defense games.

We’re super excited for you to play and let us know what you think. Keep in mind this is truly early access - there is missing content and polish. We’ve got some pretty cool ideas for things we’ll add to bring the game to a full release.

We’ll continue to put out a monthly post about what we’re working on, along with update notes as we push out various improvements.

