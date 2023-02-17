 Skip to content

Akari: School Trip update for 17 February 2023

Update 1.3 /1.2

17 February 2023

Update 1.3

Fix issue with Texture tearing on some GPU
Add a light to one of the scene to help people find stuff easier

Update 1.2

Fix issue with steam's API crashing the game

