 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Atama update for 17 February 2023

Atama 1.06.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10571963 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Atama v. 1.06.2 is now available!

Release notes:

Major changes

  • Controls can now be remapped in the settings menu.
  • Developer commentary now has optional subtitles.
  • When poor performance is detected, a tip pointing to the draw distance setting is displayed.

Other fixes

  • The 'inn' in Residential District was playing default footstep noises instead of wood/tatami mat.
  • Some small issues with flickering textures and holes in environment in Servants' Quarters
  • Make the large gate by the padlock key inspectable to give hint to players that they need to use the key elsewhere.
  • The item descriptions for coins 2 and 4 were backwards
  • Very minor audio bug in dev commentary mode when in the final cutscene
  • Various other minor fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2019842
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link