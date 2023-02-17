Atama 1.06.2

Atama v. 1.06.2 is now available!
Release notes:
Major changes
- Controls can now be remapped in the settings menu.
- Developer commentary now has optional subtitles.
- When poor performance is detected, a tip pointing to the draw distance setting is displayed.
Other fixes
- The 'inn' in Residential District was playing default footstep noises instead of wood/tatami mat.
- Some small issues with flickering textures and holes in environment in Servants' Quarters
- Make the large gate by the padlock key inspectable to give hint to players that they need to use the key elsewhere.
- The item descriptions for coins 2 and 4 were backwards
- Very minor audio bug in dev commentary mode when in the final cutscene
- Various other minor fixes
Changed files in this update