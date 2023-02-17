 Skip to content

梦江湖 update for 17 February 2023

February 17 Version update Note (Official version)

[Official Version] February 17 version update description
  1. New school of Martial Arts series, opening school in this period: Wudang School;
  • Access: the general secret output way has a certain chance to obtain, in the protagonist to complete Yuwenzhuang secret room enlightenment will be obtained according to the school of secrets and residual chapter.
  1. Some new customized characters can be found in Jianzuka, Emei Mountain, Xueshan Mountain Road, Shaolin Temple and Rolling Curtain Gate.
  • The first month evolution now has evolution entries that indicate the position of the relevant character and can be checked in the evolution record.

Problem fix:

  1. Correct the lack of martial arts in the secret book exchange shops of Emei School, Changsheng Gate and Zhujian Villa.
  2. Fixed an issue where Gu Huiyin's exclusive martial arts could not inflict damage in some cases

