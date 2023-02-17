February 17 Version update Note (Official version)

[Official Version] February 17 version update description
- New school of Martial Arts series, opening school in this period: Wudang School;
- Access: the general secret output way has a certain chance to obtain, in the protagonist to complete Yuwenzhuang secret room enlightenment will be obtained according to the school of secrets and residual chapter.
- Some new customized characters can be found in Jianzuka, Emei Mountain, Xueshan Mountain Road, Shaolin Temple and Rolling Curtain Gate.
- The first month evolution now has evolution entries that indicate the position of the relevant character and can be checked in the evolution record.
Problem fix:
- Correct the lack of martial arts in the secret book exchange shops of Emei School, Changsheng Gate and Zhujian Villa.
- Fixed an issue where Gu Huiyin's exclusive martial arts could not inflict damage in some cases
Changed files in this update