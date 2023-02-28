February 28 Hotfix Patch Notes

Hey there Valley Villagers!

It’s patch day once again! Following up on the recent release of the A Festival of Friendship update, we received some very useful feedback from you, the community, which helped us squash some pesky bugs that arrived alongside the update.

Today’s small hotfix update addresses some of these issues, bringing about fixes that should help keep your Valley moving and grooving. Please see the list below for a breakdown of what to expect from the update:

Bug Fixes:

Players can now place the main chest outdoors.

Players are no longer blocked from giving gifts to critters while completing Mirabel’s questline.

“Stitch’s Hobby” quest: The quest should now progress as normal when Stitch reaches the bottom of the Mystical Cave.

“What Home Feels Like” quest: Players currently stuck on this quest will be granted Dandelion Syrup in order to allow them to progress.

Gifting the Fishing Training Manual to Ariel no longer locks her role.

Players should no longer be blocked from entering Chez Remy after moving it.

Updated game splash screen.

Improved stability of Touch of Magic tool.

Fixed a bug which caused certain motifs to not show up in the Touch of Magic tool.

Switching between door skins without applying the change no longer prevents door placement.

Improved menu on various platforms.

Improved fishing tutorial stability.

