Tristia:legacy update for 17 February 2023

「Version 1.0.6」Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Tristia fans,

Thank you for supporting "Tristia:legacy." We are pleased to announce the release of "Version 1.0.5" today, which fixes several bugs and added the widely-requested "Scenario skip function" and "Auto playback function."

The update details are as follows.

New Features
  • Scenario skip function (controller: R button, keyboard: J or Shift)
  • Auto playback function (controller: L button, keyboard: F or LCtrl)
  • Lag reduction in window display
  • Reduced loading time
Bug fixes
  • Fixed certain performance expressions
  • Fixed typos
  • UI operation improvements

Thank you for your support and please let us know if there are any other issues.

Regards,

