「Version 1.0.6」Update

Dear Tristia fans,
Thank you for supporting "Tristia:legacy." We are pleased to announce the release of "Version 1.0.5" today, which fixes several bugs and added the widely-requested "Scenario skip function" and "Auto playback function."
The update details are as follows.
New Features
- Scenario skip function (controller: R button, keyboard: J or Shift)
- Auto playback function (controller: L button, keyboard: F or LCtrl)
- Lag reduction in window display
- Reduced loading time
Bug fixes
- Fixed certain performance expressions
- Fixed typos
- UI operation improvements
Thank you for your support and please let us know if there are any other issues.
Regards,
Changed files in this update