「Version 1.0.6」Update

Dear Tristia fans,

Thank you for supporting "Tristia:legacy." We are pleased to announce the release of "Version 1.0.5" today, which fixes several bugs and added the widely-requested "Scenario skip function" and "Auto playback function."

The update details are as follows.

New Features

Scenario skip function (controller: R button, keyboard: J or Shift)

Auto playback function (controller: L button, keyboard: F or LCtrl)

Lag reduction in window display

Reduced loading time

Bug fixes

Fixed certain performance expressions

Fixed typos

UI operation improvements

Thank you for your support and please let us know if there are any other issues.

Regards,