Bug Fixing #3

Gentlemen, I have added a 'pause' screen that allows you to pause, exit the game, view controls, and change volume. Hope that helps for some people who took issue with that!

Including this, proper Thumbstick movement, and tons of bug fixes.

Yesterday, the update that went out included more bug fixes, and C++ Redist packages.

I'd like to thank Abstract the Origin and Baz on the PGMMV Discord for their help in fixing these issues.

I've also been told this about Controller support, hope it helps!

"A thing I'd suggest to try since Steam officially supports the DS4 controller, launch Big Picture mode and then go to controller configuration in the option menu. Plug your DS4 controller and configure it there. Then launch DDIV through big picture mode, set up the default button assignment and then it should be working without Xpadder or any of that other crap."

I've fixed the bulk of the issues that have come my way for the moment, so I will continue to fix stuff as it comes along.

List of things that were fixed in yesterday's update (in the unpublished Bug fixing #2 post)

-Meat Hook Softlock

-Charlie Softlock

-Id Mode Cape being leftover during certain cutscenes

-Transition Issues where you get stuck in Tiles

-Deus Vain Assets repeating on reentry to the boss room

-Improved Crouch Shooting Mechanics

Until next time!