Fisher Online update for 17 February 2023

DLC "China" is available now!

Fisher Online update for 17 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update, I present to you the long-awaited DLC "China". This add-on is already available for purchase on all playgrounds, and for those who want to get acquainted with the reservoir without purchasing it, a special event is taking place in the game

Chinese Week

Daily tasks are available on the reservoirs "Dukora Pond" and "Pra River", after completing which you will receive a ticket to China for 2 hours. The event will last until February 24 inclusive.

Also, in update 186

  • Floats have received the "Load Capacity" property and can now sink if it is significantly exceeded
  • The floats are now wearing out. Ordinary floats disappear after wear, floats with a grade higher than purple simply break and can be repaired
  • Universal repair kits are now available for sale at auction
  • Stickrod fishing - correction of animations, dynamics, behavior of gear when fishing out fish
  • For large boats, a third-person view is set when driving them
  • Collectible cards are now parsed not one by one, but by the whole pack at once
  • When choosing a bait, it also shows those baits that you cannot use right now due to a mismatch of the hook or snap number
  • Fish migration and bait preferences now occur once a month (it was once a week), and therefore the game world has been recalculated
  • Other minor interface fixes and bugs

