New cosmetics + sales + lower prices

Hiya Gum Balls,
It was time to add new cosmetics. 31 new cosmetics have been added to the collection!
When I launched the game I had no idea how I should prize the cosmetics. Looking back at it now I realize they were way too overprized. So I reduced the price of all tiers, especially the epic and legendary tiers.
On top of this I also added a sales system. Currently every hour new cosmetics will be for sale. The higher the tier, the crazier the sale will be.
For the next update I'll be adding a new race theme. It will be a wet one. A VERY wet one.
Thanks for playing and keep gum balling!
~ Glenn
Changed files in this update