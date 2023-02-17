New cosmetics + sales + lower prices

Hiya Gum Balls,

It was time to add new cosmetics. 31 new cosmetics have been added to the collection!

When I launched the game I had no idea how I should prize the cosmetics. Looking back at it now I realize they were way too overprized. So I reduced the price of all tiers, especially the epic and legendary tiers.

On top of this I also added a sales system. Currently every hour new cosmetics will be for sale. The higher the tier, the crazier the sale will be.

For the next update I'll be adding a new race theme. It will be a wet one. A VERY wet one.

Thanks for playing and keep gum balling!

~ Glenn