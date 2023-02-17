Blazend Version 1.0.1 UPDATE

Hello everyone, I would like to start off by saying I truly appreciate everyone that has given Blazend a chance and even moreso to those that left positive reviews.

If you guys enjoyed the game and want to show support, please consider leaving a positive review as this helps the game show up more in the discovery queue on Steam!

That being said, it's been a while since the last update (almost a year ;-;), but I bring good news!

Blazend has been updated to version 1.0.1 and this update comes with various fixes and new additions.

Online Leaderboards

Due to limitations, there is only one global leaderboard and it is shared across all difficulty levels

Screen Rotation (TATE)

TATE mode relies on additional filters to smooth the image as without filters it renders artifacts on the screen. I am looking into alternate options, but I wanted to include rotation features in this update for everyone asking for it.

Other additions include consistent score items drop from bigger enemy ships, making the "Coin Collector" achievement more fair to get.

Other Fixes:

Difficulty balancing

Simplified menu layout

Small bug fixes/audio issues

This update was a long time coming and it took me a while to implement certain things within the short time I had with my busy schedule.

Thank you again for the support!