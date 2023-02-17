 Skip to content

Advanced Rogue Intelligence Assault: Genesis update for 17 February 2023

Update 5 hotfix 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixes a dialog loop on 3 years ago Alien mission

plus everything from Update 5
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1687250/view/3665403824164601366

