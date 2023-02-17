 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MineSweeper Tetris update for 17 February 2023

20230217 update

Share · View all patches · Build 10571454 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Language Update: English language text has been rearranged and translated using ChatGPT (1/3 completed).
  2. Added cursor movement and control functionality: You can now use WASD to move the cursor and use "," and "." to simulate left and right clicks.
  3. Changed the shortcuts for "about" and "dragging": "B" is now used instead of "A" to open the help, and "G" is used instead of "D" to control dragging.
  4. Changed the judgment for squares with no numbers: Now, if there is a flag or question mark, squares with no numbers will still be opened, but the flag or question mark will not be removed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2204231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link