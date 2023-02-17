- Language Update: English language text has been rearranged and translated using ChatGPT (1/3 completed).
- Added cursor movement and control functionality: You can now use WASD to move the cursor and use "," and "." to simulate left and right clicks.
- Changed the shortcuts for "about" and "dragging": "B" is now used instead of "A" to open the help, and "G" is used instead of "D" to control dragging.
- Changed the judgment for squares with no numbers: Now, if there is a flag or question mark, squares with no numbers will still be opened, but the flag or question mark will not be removed.
MineSweeper Tetris update for 17 February 2023
20230217 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
