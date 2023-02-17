Achievements Coming Soon

I apologize for any interruptions in your gameplay as I have had to test a few versions of the game today in order to get achievements registering. I had to adjust slightly older code and libraries to newer standards and there were a few bugs (worked in game, but wouldn't register on Steam using that code). I'm going to do a simplified build test with only the first achievement active today, and if the game breaks on you, then you should be able to reboot the game to continue without affecting your game files.