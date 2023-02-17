It's finally here!

Hiya everyone!

So it's been a little while since you've heard from me, apologies on that I've been very busy (both irl and busy fixing some of the issues with the game)

It is my pleasure to finally say that I've added Controller Support! A feature I've wanted in the game since day one but couldn't due to some technical difficulties! (turns out steam does not like controllers a lot lol)

along with your favourite modern arcade joysticks I've fixed up some of the common issues I've notice people come across by reading the community posts and listening to feedback.

The changes are as follows:

Added Controller Support

Prevent asteroids from launching at you if they are right next to you, giving you more breathing space

Any asteroids that get destroyed close to you don't get launched as easily

Asteroids are less like heat seeking missiles and now more like less accurate rocket launchers

Achievements that were not unlocking previously should now unlock correctly

Every 10,000 points should add an extra life correctly now (before getting to scores such as 30,000, 40,000, etc would not add a life as intended)

Hopefully now climbing up the leaderboard should be an easier feat, I'd personally love to try and see someone reach 1,000,000 😏 can you?

More features I plan are coming at some point I promise! I really want to mould my first game release into something amazing for everyone new and old, they will just take time (due to being in uni lol) so stay tuned.

Finally, if you'd like to give any feedback or want to join in on the community feel free to join the discord server games hub

https://discord.gg/s3wQHzNQqJ

We're small at the moment but in due time we can grow by building the Meteorites 3D Community!

Thank you all for joining me on my game dev venture!