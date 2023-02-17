Help test newly redesigned ship abilities! v1.2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Got some exciting updates coming to the game soon but I need some help testing the changes to make sure the release is as bug free as possible. You can test the new version right now (Windows only) on the beta branch 'beta-v1.2'.

Here's the major things featured in the update that I'd like feedback on:

Ship ability redesign: Every ship's ability has had a massive overhaul. Each ability gains "Power Charges" that add effects to them as you do certain actions. Some ships have had their abilities almost 100% rebuilt. I'm really looking for three pieces of feedback: How well do they scale? Which ships can you get charges on way too quickly or too slowly? Does it feel worth it to gather Power Charges as much as possible? How do usage charges feel on those ships that use them?

In game ability/item/weapon tooltips: When you hover over these spots on the interface you'll be able to see tooltips about them (Similar to how the loadout display works when paused).

Known Issues/Things I'm still working on:

Switching ships doesn't work well with ability charges right now. Planning on fixing this but for now it'll just zero out your charges.

You can't hover over your secondary weapon in game yet.

Again you can test the new version right (Windows only) on the beta branch 'beta-v1.2'. Please drop your feedback in this post on the forms or via Discord.

Thank you!