You've been active in the steam community boards and your feedback is heard, those are the main concern that arose and should work properly now,

1.Fixed development messages popping out sometimes.

2.Fixed level 2 not unlocking.

3.Fixed Dark Elf not unlocking.

4.Fixed some spelling mistakes.

5.Fixed achievements not adding gems.

Stay tuned for more content and future updates ! thank you for your support!