DR LIVESEY ROM AND DEATH EDITION update for 16 February 2023

ULTRAGIGAPATCH 777 🤙😈

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GAME IS NOW FULLY OPTIMIZED AND READY TO BE LAUNCHED ON ALL POTATO AND TOMATO PC'S.
ALSO ADDED SWEET PRIZE ACHIEVEMENT (for all ACHs)!!!

