MoB v1.0.1 Patch Notes

**Thank you all for your interest in game.

We needed to release a quick update to fix several issues.**

Bug Fixes:

_- Fixed a bug about not correctly calculating the recruit quantity.

Fixed a bug about missing textures at winter.

Fixed a bug about freezing unlocked location cameras.

Fixed a bug about giving 0 groschens to beggar.

Fixed a bug where it didn't let you travel to Ledethcko even if it's unlocked.

Now you can rotate trade goods or units while inspecting._

We may have to release updates in upcoming days if new bugs are found, please report the bugs you encounter at www.snougames.com