THE MOON HELL is released to Steam!



ENG

Hello everyone!

My co-dev and I are happy to present to you the release of The Moon Hell, a game that we have been developing for more than 3 years, with the final year being in the midst of war.

Your feedback means the world to us. We will be anxiously reading every comment.

We sincerely hope you like our vision of the game and its universe.

Thank you for your support and understanding.

See you in The Moon Hell :)