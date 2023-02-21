Forspoken Version Update Patch 1.04

Patch Notes

Technical Issues:

・Fixed an issue where the camera moves unintentionally when certain Ximput devises are used as the controller.

・Fixed an issue where the FSR setting automatically changes to Normal upon restarting the game when the FSR, DLSS, and 3D Resolution are set to a certain setting.

・Fixed an issue where the game shows unintended behavior when PlayStation®5's DualSense Edge™ wireless controller is connected to the PC.

・Various minor fixes.

Feature Updates:

・The text font for Traditional/Simplified Chinese has been changed.

・The system text that displays when certain items are unlocked have been updated.

・The system text accompanied with Patch 1.03's mouse config bug fix update will be now displayed in all languages.

・Minor optimization for certain features.