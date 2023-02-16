 Skip to content

Klitorax update for 16 February 2023

Easy Mode and Cheat support

Share · View all patches · Build 10570893 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For those who dont have honor and need an easy mode, there is now the possibility.

Added a nice single cheatcode, good luck finding it.

