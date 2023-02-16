 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 16 February 2023

Update Notes for Feb 17

Share · View all patches · Build 10570851 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As this is our experimental first game, we did not set a very big scope for this game. And with the v1.0 release it has met and went beyond our expectations. Hence updates will be stopped indefinitely(other than bug fixes).
(PS: Need to take a break from 12-19 everyday work hours, then start to make the next game)

-Updated technique selection UI
-Dash technique effect transparency will now be based on weapon/skill transparency(lowest of the 2)

Descriptions
-Where body cultivator is mentioned, added description: (mortal with body training)
-Thunder affinity, added description: Multicast is based on skill's base element
-Updated multi-cast description for elemental chis, eg: Skills with base Metal element will be casted 2 time/times
-Updated exp/tribulation descriptions; Added description for when the tribulations occur

Changed files in this update

Depot 1866881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link