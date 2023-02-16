Update Notes for Feb 17

As this is our experimental first game, we did not set a very big scope for this game. And with the v1.0 release it has met and went beyond our expectations. Hence updates will be stopped indefinitely(other than bug fixes).

(PS: Need to take a break from 12-19 everyday work hours, then start to make the next game)

-Updated technique selection UI

-Dash technique effect transparency will now be based on weapon/skill transparency(lowest of the 2)

Descriptions

-Where body cultivator is mentioned, added description: (mortal with body training)

-Thunder affinity, added description: Multicast is based on skill's base element

-Updated multi-cast description for elemental chis, eg: Skills with base Metal element will be casted 2 time/times

-Updated exp/tribulation descriptions; Added description for when the tribulations occur