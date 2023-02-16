Vactics Hotfix Update

Feedback from a player alerted me to a couple of bugs that have occurred as a result of some changes and additions to the game.

This update pushed to the game client is aimed at addressing this issues for affected players. Please let me know in the forum if the issue is not resolved when you download the update. I've also added some small improvements and balance changes here too.

Thanks to the user who alerted me to the problem via the feedback form in-game. Sorry for any frustration it may have caused. I'm planning on adding a reset defaults button to the video options in the next full update.

Gerard / The Lemur Conspiracy

Client Versions

Early Access: #0.800.4793

Changes