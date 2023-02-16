Vactics Hotfix Update

Feedback from a player alerted me to a couple of bugs that have occurred as a result of some changes and additions to the game.
This update pushed to the game client is aimed at addressing this issues for affected players. Please let me know in the forum if the issue is not resolved when you download the update. I've also added some small improvements and balance changes here too.
Thanks to the user who alerted me to the problem via the feedback form in-game. Sorry for any frustration it may have caused. I'm planning on adding a reset defaults button to the video options in the next full update.
Gerard / The Lemur Conspiracy
Client Versions
Early Access: #0.800.4793
Changes
- Bugfix: fixed code that was causing enemy spawning to lock to fewer enemy types after reinforcements were activated in a level
- Bugfix: fixed cases where some elite enemies were spawning from tiles when they shouldn't
- Bugfix: fixed issue that was preventing the codex achievement from being completed
- Bugfix: fixed issue where player could not get the Vactics Destroyed achievement.
- Game Balance: Active Citywide Escalations won't be included in the pool of potential district escalations.
- Game Balance: Changed how the chance of elites spawning during the daily district is calculated.
- Game Balance: Increased the cooldown on the grenade enemies again. They were being too aggressive.
Changed files in this update