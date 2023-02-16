Hero Deep Dive: Aelis Syren

Protectors of the Light,

Our fearless Queen of Nothing has always been a community favourite since her release, so we wanted to take the opportunity to give her the justice she deserves and delve deeper into her conception, creation and backstory.

WHO IS AELIS?

After Alderin assassins murdered the royal Syren family, a young Princess Aelis was forced into hiding. From the depths of this betrayal, she formed The Rebellion. Aelis, now known as The Queen of Nothing, rules her loyal rebels with unwavering – and often merciless – strength and cunning.

From a young age, Aelis was more interested in the power of persuasion and politics rather than depending on her privileged upbringing. She showed strength in soft-power techniques – bargaining, diplomacy and, at times, manipulation by coercion. After crossing paths with Sir Edwin, Knight of The Order, he took it upon himself to train her as his protégé, in hopes of tempering her manipulative qualities with some positive social interaction and responsibility.

After Aelis went into hiding, she let rumour spread that she had died along with her family, granting her time to heal from injuries sustained in battle and to regroup her remaining loyalists to fight alongside her. She soon realised there was no way to retake her throne, so she began to slowly amass a following of loyal Syren survivors, and villagers loyal to House Syren. From this support, a new House was formed: The Rebellion, with Aelis assuming the title ‘Queen of Nothing’.

THE QUEEN OF NOTHING

The way Aelis’ title ‘The Queen of Nothing’ came to be is deeply intertwined with her backstory and family politics. Aelis was the last-born in the Syren family, which meant she would likely never become Queen. However, Aelis took her future into her own hands, and although she has no lands of her own, she solidified herself as a self made Queen.

Aelis decided to take destiny into her own hands by utilising her own hard-fought skills, rather than relying on her family name.

She trained endlessly to develop physical skills that would bring her success in battle, as well as honing her martial prowess under the tutelage of Edwin Everard. In fact, Aelis was Edwin’s protégé until the Syren family was dethroned and destroyed by the Alderin Empire. Edwin had not completed her training when war broke out, and had thought she had died that day – and for that, he never forgave himself.

As Aelis laid low for months, she began gathering allies and information, which led to the origins of The Rebellion movement. The Royal Guard she trained with were the loyal soldiers that helped Aelis usurp her fathers throne. The events thereafter added to her purpose, her driven nature and her indiscriminate punishment to all against her cause.

REBEL WITH A CAUSE

Visually, her armour is a combination of her time as a member of a royal family, a reminder of the battles she endured, and a symbol of her rebellious spirit. It is made up of many different materials that she accumulated throughout her life. Aelis’ spear and pieces of her clothing are remnants of Syren regalia and attire combined with elements of the new Rebellion motifs. The sigil on her clothing is that of the Syren monarchy, as is the Spear she wears – a trademark of the late Syren Army.

To bring some more of her own personality into her design, Aelis carries with her an ornate chalice. Aelis has always appreciated a fine wine of Bravaris origin, and this remains one of the few things she allows herself to indulge in.

AELIS’ SKILLS

Each Hero has Skills that are unique to them but also tie into their Faction Identity. The Rebellion is known for their ability to rapidly expand their base and Aelis’ Skills lend to this playstyle.

Royal Decree:

Aelis’ first Skill is Royal Decree, her passive. While this Skill is not on cooldown, Aelis Condemns enemies she hits, causing them to take 10% more damage from other sources. As she levels up she will gain Loyal Guards to protect her, if Aelis were to die while a Loyal Guard was alive, the weakest Loyal Guard will die instead, and Aelis will heal for 10% of her max health. This powerful passive has a long cooldown, but as Aelis levels up, the bonus damage enemies are inflicted with will increase and the cooldown period will reduce.

Queens Rage:

At level 3, Aelis gains her first active Skill, Queens Rage. This gives her the ability to cast an Area of Effect Skill on player units, causing them to lose -25% Max Health with the trade off of increasing their Attack Damage, including Loyal Guards when active. With each additional level, the Attack Damage buff will increase, as well as the duration of the Skill.

Loyal Command:

The Loyal Guards come to Aelis’ aid at level 4 with Loyal Command. She has the ability to spawn two non-controllable Honed Esquires that auto-target enemies, and defend Aelis from nearby threats. If they perish in battle, recasting the Skill will revive any dead Esquires within the maximum available. When Aelis reaches level 5 and 6, she will gain an extra Loyal Guard at both levels.

Eradicate:

Aelis’ Ultimate, Eradicate, is unlocked at level 5. This Skill buffs Aelis to give her spear extended range, piercing, and stun chance increase. This buff will also be applied to any Loyal Guards spawned.

Bow down to the rightful ruler and let her guide you on a path to victory… will you stand up and fight for the Queen of Nothing?

Please report bugs or crashes to us either through the Steam forums, our Discord server in the ‘bug-reporting’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.

AoD Discord - Join our official Discord server

AoD Website - Official Website & Blog

Twitter - Follow us at AOD_FinalStand

Facebook - Like Our Facebook Page

Reddit - Join the r/Age of Darkness: Final Stand community

YouTube - Subscribe To Our YouTube Channel

Have a question about the game? We have a handy FAQ we’ve posted on the Steam forums that you can view. If your question hasn’t been answered there, we’ll be doing our best to keep up with questions here, on the forums and our Discord server.

Speaking of which, you can also chat with our team and ask them questions on our official Discord server here!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1426450/Age_Of_Darkness_Final_Stand