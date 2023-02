IMPORTANT

The name of the company was changed in the game build as it was just a placeholder before. This also changes the save location. To use your previous save, move the files at %AppData%\LocalLow\DumiGames\The Handbook to %AppData%\LocalLow\Ivories Studios\The Handbook

Changes:

Fixed a bug when leveling to level 42, the game would break.

Fixed a few typos.

Small bugs that didn't affect the gameplay, but still produced errors in the log.