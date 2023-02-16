Patch notes 0.35.04 | Carry your mates

We've all experienced that strange feeling, somewhere between disappointment and anger, of watching your friend choke a metre away from the station because he forgot his EVA suit.

That is finally over. Download the 0.35.04 update and help him out!

Patch notes 0.35.04

Gameplay

New feature: carry a crew member. This is a very rough first version of the feature that the whole community has been waiting for. This one will certainly save many lives!

Characters now start a mission with a personal item

New way to interact with lost life pods

New zipline positioning system

Storm alert is now triggered when the electric charge VFX appears

Balancing

We tried to give you more breathing room between two earthquakes without reducing the overall difficulty curve of the current game by balancing two values:

average time between seismic period slightly increased

average speed of magnitude rise slightly increased

Other additions

New buttons in UI left bar: station inventory shortcut & placeholders for future updates

Improved video settings: you can now switch between several monitors

Bug prevention

Improved zipline system to prevent major bugs (End of task)

Bug fixes