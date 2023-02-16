Patch notes 0.35.04 | Carry your mates

We've all experienced that strange feeling, somewhere between disappointment and anger, of watching your friend choke a metre away from the station because he forgot his EVA suit.
That is finally over. Download the 0.35.04 update and help him out!
Patch notes 0.35.04
Gameplay
-
New feature: carry a crew member. This is a very rough first version of the feature that the whole community has been waiting for. This one will certainly save many lives!
-
Characters now start a mission with a personal item
-
New way to interact with lost life pods
-
New zipline positioning system
-
Storm alert is now triggered when the electric charge VFX appears
Balancing
- We tried to give you more breathing room between two earthquakes without reducing the overall difficulty curve of the current game by balancing two values:
- average time between seismic period slightly increased
- average speed of magnitude rise slightly increased
Other additions
- New buttons in UI left bar: station inventory shortcut & placeholders for future updates
- Improved video settings: you can now switch between several monitors
Bug prevention
- Improved zipline system to prevent major bugs (End of task)
Bug fixes
- Fixed displayed amount of collected resources by automation upgrades
