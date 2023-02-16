 Skip to content

The Pioneers: surviving desolation update for 16 February 2023

Patch notes 0.35.04 | Carry your mates

Patch notes 0.35.04 | Build 10570489

We've all experienced that strange feeling, somewhere between disappointment and anger, of watching your friend choke a metre away from the station because he forgot his EVA suit.
That is finally over. Download the 0.35.04 update and help him out!

Patch notes 0.35.04

Gameplay

  • New feature: carry a crew member. This is a very rough first version of the feature that the whole community has been waiting for. This one will certainly save many lives!

  • Characters now start a mission with a personal item

  • New way to interact with lost life pods

  • New zipline positioning system

  • Storm alert is now triggered when the electric charge VFX appears

Balancing
  • We tried to give you more breathing room between two earthquakes without reducing the overall difficulty curve of the current game by balancing two values:
  • average time between seismic period slightly increased
  • average speed of magnitude rise slightly increased
Other additions
  • New buttons in UI left bar: station inventory shortcut & placeholders for future updates
  • Improved video settings: you can now switch between several monitors
Bug prevention
  • Improved zipline system to prevent major bugs (End of task)
Bug fixes
  • Fixed displayed amount of collected resources by automation upgrades

