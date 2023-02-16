MoB v1.0.1 Patch Notes

**Thank you all for your interest in game.
We needed to release a quick update to fix several issues.**
Bug Fixes:
_- Fixed a bug about not correctly calculating the recruit quantity.
- Fixed a bug about missing textures at winter.
- Fixed a bug about freezing unlocked location cameras.
- Fixed a bug about giving 0 groschens to beggar.
- Fixed a bug where it didn't let you travel to Ledethcko even if it's unlocked.
- Now you can rotate trade goods or units while inspecting._
We may have to release updates in upcoming days if new bugs are found, please report the bugs you encounter at www.snougames.com
Changed files in this update