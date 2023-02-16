 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Merchant of Bohemia update for 16 February 2023

MoB v1.0.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10570310 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**Thank you all for your interest in game.

We needed to release a quick update to fix several issues.**

Bug Fixes:

_- Fixed a bug about not correctly calculating the recruit quantity.

  • Fixed a bug about missing textures at winter.
  • Fixed a bug about freezing unlocked location cameras.
  • Fixed a bug about giving 0 groschens to beggar.
  • Fixed a bug where it didn't let you travel to Ledethcko even if it's unlocked.
  • Now you can rotate trade goods or units while inspecting._

We may have to release updates in upcoming days if new bugs are found, please report the bugs you encounter at www.snougames.com

Changed files in this update

Depot 2166511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link