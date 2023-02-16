Development Branch update - v0.7.002

Hello Terraformers!
I've just updated a new version (v0.7.002) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.
This version fix smalls bugs from 0.7.001
As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.
V 0.7.002 : Temporary changelog
Fix a bug where loading screen won't go away
Deconstruction T2 is not always available anymore
Fish farm only produce Animals value if eggs are inside
Improve drones & dronestation sounds
Improve UI for supply / demand menus (not outside screen anymore)
See you soon, and good terraforming!
Brice for Miju Games
Changed depots in development branch