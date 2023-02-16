Development Branch update - v0.7.002

Share · View all patches · Build 10569959 · Last edited 16 February 2023 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.7.002) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version fix smalls bugs from 0.7.001

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

V 0.7.002 : Temporary changelog

Fix a bug where loading screen won't go away

Deconstruction T2 is not always available anymore

Fish farm only produce Animals value if eggs are inside

Improve drones & dronestation sounds

Improve UI for supply / demand menus (not outside screen anymore)

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games