The Planet Crafter update for 16 February 2023

Development Branch update - v0.7.002

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.7.002) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version fix smalls bugs from 0.7.001

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

V 0.7.002 : Temporary changelog
Fix a bug where loading screen won't go away
Deconstruction T2 is not always available anymore
Fish farm only produce Animals value if eggs are inside
Improve drones & dronestation sounds
Improve UI for supply / demand menus (not outside screen anymore)

Brice for Miju Games

