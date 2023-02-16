Patch 0.03.113 is live! Buy equipment on the S.L.I.M.E. Store.

IMPORTANT If you continue a game, please go to the S.L.I.M.E. store and click the “owned” button on the equipment you already own to override the save structure. If you do not do this, your base equipment will not show up. Then immediately go to a location and immediately return to the office. This will place your core gear on the table in the office.

All newly purchased equipment will NOT show up in the office immediately. It will be available in the truck at the start of a new investigation. When you return to the office it will be on the table by the map.

Adjusted materials for shadows and residuals.

Implemented Equipment (Laser Pen, EMF Pod, ParaBox, ParaVox, ParaMic, and AutoCam).

Updated tutorials to support Equipment.

Updated Slime to support Equipment.

Adjusted office assets to support Equipment.

Added some interactable objects at Evergreen and Jefferson to help facilitate interactions.