New level available now! Explore Copper World!

That’s right, there is another free level here: Copper World has arrived in Human: Fall Flat! An amazing new level inspired by everyone’s favorite chemical element, atomic number 29 (also known as Copper)!

Welcome to an industrialized zone where gigantic wheels, electric circuits, and massive coal engines unlock unthinkable paths. Explore the environment and some of the many points of intrigue in one of the most challenging levels created for Human: Fall Flat!

Enjoy it solo or grab 7 friends and maximize the fun in this comical Copper World quest!

For those who have the original Soundtrack, we will update it soon with a new song for Copper World, stay tuned!

The Copper World is yours!

There are now 22 fun-packed levels in Human: Fall Flat, plus thousands more in the Steam Workshop.