Deadland 4000 update for 16 February 2023

Valentine's Quick Fix #2: Version 1.22

Build 10569821

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • You can now rotate the camera by holding down the right mouse button and dragging it.

  • Item info will no longer flicker in and out when holding down an inventory slot to read a book or consume an item quickly.

  • Fixed a bug where triggering a hallucinated enemy’s vanishing could lock the game.

  • Fixed a bug where enemies spawned from the nightmare fog event would not save their hallucination status.

  • Fixed a bug where tornadoes spawned from the tornado event would not save their temporary status

  • Fixed a bug where temporary units and hallucinated units were not clearing their save data after being destroyed.

  • Fixed a bug where the tornado weather event was being saved as nightmare fog.

  • Nightmare fog is no longer incorrectly referred to as haunted fog in game

