You can now rotate the camera by holding down the right mouse button and dragging it.
Item info will no longer flicker in and out when holding down an inventory slot to read a book or consume an item quickly.
Fixed a bug where triggering a hallucinated enemy’s vanishing could lock the game.
Fixed a bug where enemies spawned from the nightmare fog event would not save their hallucination status.
Fixed a bug where tornadoes spawned from the tornado event would not save their temporary status
Fixed a bug where temporary units and hallucinated units were not clearing their save data after being destroyed.
Fixed a bug where the tornado weather event was being saved as nightmare fog.
Nightmare fog is no longer incorrectly referred to as haunted fog in game
Deadland 4000 update for 16 February 2023
Valentine's Quick Fix #2: Version 1.22
