Patch Notes: V20.5

Hey voyagers! Here's your fixes and changes!
Patch Notes: Version 20.5
- Grandma Ozie has been gifted with an excess of baking goods, and is now slightly less aggressive in battle.
- We had some crashes over the last day or so due to incredible load on the database. We threw more hardware at it and promised to treat it more kindly in the future.
- There are a few users in UTC+0 and UTC+1 timezones that were spawning infinite debris and being unable to progress. We've fixed the issue, but some accounts may still have issues. If you'd like us to reset your account, email support@ruleofcoolstudios.com with your Player Name (it can be found on the settings dialog).
- A few graphical glitches have been deglitched.
Signed,
Merge Conflict (dev)
