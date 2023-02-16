Haulin' Oats - Beta Version 0.2.0

Howdy, long-haul truckers! Today we are updating the game to beta v0.2.0 which also serves as the release candidate for the game. Folks with access to the game can try out the release candidate build in the normal, default branch. You can also try out our multiplayer tests in the beta branch which will be added in later.
All that being said, we are feverishly squashing bugs and applying polish for release. There will probably be one more update pushed prior to release for testers to check out; more if needed.
Curious as to what was changed? We got ya covered:
- Added: multiplayer enabled (for beta)
- Added: messages to markers and trap icons
- Added: right-click on certain card highlights to discard
- Added: local player's held cards show up at bottom of screen
- Changed: reduced tooltip graphic size
- Changed: cleaned up lots of things under-the-hood
- Fixed: missing CIA package in HUD causing crash
- Fixed: music changing when exiting match through pause screen
- Fixed: pause interface not showing up during set-up phase
- Fixed: wonky dialog button clicking
- Fixed: certain status effects not reducing correctly
- Fixed: Dennis card text
- Fixed: Tip interface during skip choice
- Fixed: Incident cards 9 and 11 had graphics reversed
- Fixed: markers and trap icons not respecting parental shaders
- Fixed: bandit cards not moving player forward
- Fixed: player piece not visually updating on rammed, destroyed, or damaged status
- Fixed: broken translation text
- Fixed: start not disabling when new player joins lobby
- Fixed: passing by delivery square doesn't update player properly
More updates coming soon and launch even sooner. Feel free to wishlist the game now and see you out on the road on the 23rd!
