Haulin' Oats - Beta Version 0.2.0

Howdy, long-haul truckers! Today we are updating the game to beta v0.2.0 which also serves as the release candidate for the game. Folks with access to the game can try out the release candidate build in the normal, default branch. You can also try out our multiplayer tests in the beta branch which will be added in later.

All that being said, we are feverishly squashing bugs and applying polish for release. There will probably be one more update pushed prior to release for testers to check out; more if needed.

Curious as to what was changed? We got ya covered:

Added: multiplayer enabled (for beta)

Added: messages to markers and trap icons

Added: right-click on certain card highlights to discard

Added: local player's held cards show up at bottom of screen

Changed: reduced tooltip graphic size

Changed: cleaned up lots of things under-the-hood

Fixed: missing CIA package in HUD causing crash

Fixed: music changing when exiting match through pause screen

Fixed: pause interface not showing up during set-up phase

Fixed: wonky dialog button clicking

Fixed: certain status effects not reducing correctly

Fixed: Dennis card text

Fixed: Tip interface during skip choice

Fixed: Incident cards 9 and 11 had graphics reversed

Fixed: markers and trap icons not respecting parental shaders

Fixed: bandit cards not moving player forward

Fixed: player piece not visually updating on rammed, destroyed, or damaged status

Fixed: broken translation text

Fixed: start not disabling when new player joins lobby

Fixed: passing by delivery square doesn't update player properly

More updates coming soon and launch even sooner. Feel free to wishlist the game now and see you out on the road on the 23rd!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1254770/Haulin_Oats/