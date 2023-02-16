 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Curse of the Deadwood update for 16 February 2023

Update Patch 14

Share · View all patches · Build 10569641 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Lathe & Roguard
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the player to lose control of L&R when shooting specific objects in the environment
  • Fixed a bug that caused the Amberblammer mine upgrade to not always damage enemies
General
  • Improved grass visuals on most stages (missing stages coming in next patch)
  • Fixed an issue where some terrain would visually change on screen
  • Made some improvements to level streaming to improve performance on some stages
  • Lots of small fixes
Known Issues
  • We continue to look for ways to improve performance further
  • Some areas may have flickering shadows

Changed files in this update

Curse of the Deadwood Content Depot 362671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link