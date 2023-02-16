Update Patch 14

Patch Notes
Lathe & Roguard
- Fixed a bug that could cause the player to lose control of L&R when shooting specific objects in the environment
- Fixed a bug that caused the Amberblammer mine upgrade to not always damage enemies
General
- Improved grass visuals on most stages (missing stages coming in next patch)
- Fixed an issue where some terrain would visually change on screen
- Made some improvements to level streaming to improve performance on some stages
- Lots of small fixes
Known Issues
- We continue to look for ways to improve performance further
- Some areas may have flickering shadows
