The Travelers Backpack - Our gift to you!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Travelers!

Yesterday we announced our 500,000 units sold milestone, and today we present to you a gift from the entire Last Epoch team!

Introducing, the Traveler’s Backpack.

This exclusive gift is our way of thanking you, and commemorating our shared journey with all of you who were with us from the start and those of you who are joining us just before we step into the world of Eterra together.

Spoiler Warning - Below is a list of each item on the backpack itself.

Starting in the Top Left, and going around clockwise!

The Last Epoch Logo Patch - This was the first version of the Last Epoch logo revealed during our Kickstarter launch.

The original Symbol of Eterra

Bee-Mike - A wonderful momento from our Dev Mike and his Bee-Themed streams!

In the map pocket on the right side - Map of Eterra

The Bedroll on Top - Our first support pack playmat from our Kickstarter.

Fools! Fools! - One of our favorite quotes from our resident disgruntled Mage.

Rahyeh’s Reserve Hot Sauce - created for the 2022 April Fool’s Day by team member Wick, and showcased in a special hot wings episode on the Weekly Dev Stream.

The Material of the backpack itself is 100% authentic grole hide. (All grole hide was ethically sourced * from a series of ones and zeros.)

Navigational Instruments - Every Traveler needs tools to read their maps.

Zizaran Campaign Mug - from our earliest campaigns to support Last Epoch!

Primalist Patch - The OG class icon to showcase the Primalist.

A Skullen figurine - Remembering the early times of Last Epoch!

Epog!

Epog! Where would we be without the ever-present reminder of Multiplayer When?

Orian’s Eye - Always watching you. Waiting. :slight_smile:

If you happened to notice either in the game or watching someone’s stream, we had a sneak peek at this item during our last 2 events.

The Travelers backpack will be given to ALL owners of Last Epoch who own a copy prior to the Multiplayer Beta Patch 0.9, coming on March 9th, so there is still time to get the game and the backpack!

If you are thinking about jumping into the world of Eterra there is still time to also get the original supporter packs, but those will be going away during our March 9th release, and a new set of supporter packs will become available. The price for Last Epoch will still remain the same, so you don’t need to worry about a price increase when the launch happens.

A note about current supporter packs and upgrading:

[expand type="A note about current supporter packs and upgrading:"]

f you have already purchased a copy of the game then we are unable to upgrade your supporter pack in any way. We apologize for the inconvenience.

[/expand]

Thank you to everyone who has helped us on this incredible journey and we look forward to seeing you all showing off your Backpack!

Thank You to everyone,

Last Epoch Team