Update 0.8.2

It’s already been two months since we launched Nordic Ashes Early Access! I mean, we feel like we’ve know you for at least a year now! In the previous update we released Svartalfheim and a new game mode, Ragnarok.

In today’s update we bring you a new survivor, Talkôr! Wait whaaaat! Those of you who already conquered Svartalfheim will know him. And now, you will have the chance to play as him and crush some enemies!

Talkôr

Unlike the other Survivors, his power lies in gold. He has no heart containers but gold as his source of life. Every time he takes damage, he will lose gold (aka Health Points) and every time he spends money he will lose HP too. Conversely, if he earns gold, he will earn HP. Also, keep in mind life potions or HP Relics have no effect on him!



New Ancestral Relics!

These Relics are related to gold, boosting Talkôr's abilities. Choose well what you want.



Special Weapon!

The weapon Talkôr starts with is a bit special, it only has 1 level. However, it will be boosted according to the amount of gold you have.

Talkôr is not a Nordic Ashes original character but has been with us since the beginning of our journey as developers, being the main character of our first game back in 2016. And we are extremely excited for him to join our team of survivors.

We hope you enjoy playing as Talkôr!

Some fixes:

Character, Realm and Game mode selected are now saved each time you open the game.

Some of you had issues uploading your time to the leaderboard, this should be fixed by now.

Minor performance improvements. We’re still working on performance issues, we´ll do our best to make it run as smooth as possible.

Sneak peek

And now, as a sneak peek for the next character (because we know all you want are leaves) we will tell you this: We hope you like plants. Nature can be a mighty force.

If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

🔸 Discord.

🔸 Steam Community.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2068280/Nordic_Ashes_Survivors_of_Ragnarok/